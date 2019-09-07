AIIMS says 'Shooter Dadi' recovering fast

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The condition of Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi', is getting better and she is recovering well from the fracture, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Saturday.

Tomar was admitted to AIIMS on September 3 after an accidental fall due to a group of monkeys attacking her at an under-construction shooting range in Johri village in Uttar Pradesh a day earlier.The fall led to her fracturing the upper bone of her right leg (femur)."Chandro Tomar 'Shooter Dadiji' was admitted after an alleged history of accidental fall at home (a group of monkeys attacked her on September 2 while she was supervising the construction work of her dream project, a Shooting range in her village) on September 3 under geriatric Medicine," the statement by AIIMS read."On comprehensive geriatric assessment, she was found to have a traumatic fracture of right upper shaft of the femur. Orthopaedics, anaesthesia and Geriatric Medicine team worked in a well-coordinated manner and she was operated within 48 hours despite having multiple problems," the statement added.Talking about the post-operation procedures it added, "Intraoperative period was uneventful and partial weight-bearing was started after few hours of surgery. Her full weight-bearing was started by geriatric Medicine physiotherapy unit on September 6."The statement added that she has been shifted to a private ward room yesterday and complimented her spirit saying: "Her will power is remarkable and she is inspiring the team which is treating her with her positive, energetic attitude. We are dedicated for her speedy recovery and expediting rehabilitation so that she can resume her daily activities asap."Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the district administration to bear all expenses for the treatment of Chandro Tomar."CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that the Shooter Dadi of Johri who is ailing be taken care of by the district administration and he has wished for her speedy recovery. He has also announced that her medical expenses shall be borne by the state government," a tweet by the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office read. (ANI)