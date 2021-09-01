AIIMS staff to go on indefinite strike from Oct 25

Presidents of all three Unions - ANU's Harish Kajla, KU's Satyaprakash Kalia, and OA's Ajit Singh - submitted a joint memorandum to the AIIMS Director informing about the indefinite strike to be commenced from October 25.

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) All the three recognised unions of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Wednesday announced that they will go on an indefinite strike from October 25.

In a joint statement, the union Presidents said that they have had numerous meetings with the administration but the demands are still pending.

Earlier, the Officers Association had submitted a memorandum to the administration last month with their demands of cadre review and others, saying the cadre review has not been done 1992, and the Union Health Ministry and AIIMS administration should seriously consider the matter.

Union President Ajit Singh said: "We are requesting AIIMS administration for cadre review which has not been done for last 30 years. Once the care is reviewed, the employees of the Officers Association can be promoted, but no consideration has been given so far."

The association's other demands include the review of the AIIMS's contribution in national pension scheme, with the union leader claiming that other government offices contribute 14 per cent in the NPS, but AIIMS offers only 10 per cent in the scheme for employees.

KU President Kalia said: "We are not asking anything extra but to implement what regulation 35 of parliamentary act of AIIMS has given us."

