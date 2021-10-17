AIIMS student association apologises for viral Ramleela skit

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) student association on Sunday apologised for conducting a Ramleela skit that went on social media platforms for the wrong reasons.



"Video clip of a Ramleela skit by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in future," tweeted the AIIMS student association. (ANI)

