AIIMS the lighthouse of health sector: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that India's premier health institute, AIIMS is the light house of the health sector. He added that citizens have faith in this institution which is the reason why demands are being made to establish AIIMS in other states too.

The Union Minister was addressing the 66th AIIMS foundation day in New Delhi. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated an exhibition 'Digital Health and Medical Education' along with Union Health Minister for state Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Mandaviya said that today the construction work of around 22 AIIMS across the nation is underway. "When there is a demand in a democracy, government starts working in that direction. Because AIIMS has achieved some parameters, people think that they can get best health facilities at AIIMS and demands were raised to establish AIIMS in every state", said Mandaviya.

"It was not the tradition in the country to combine health and development but PM Modi did it with his vision of Healthy India", said Mandaviya.

He said that the government has increased the health budget to Rs 2.40 lakh crore. He asked the HoDs present on the occasion to think and start working in the direction as to how many years it will take to achieve what has been achieved in the last ten years.

"We're involved in training and capacity-building for COVID-19 in case there is a third wave. In continuation of our achievements in the last 3 years, AIIMS Delhi has again been ranked as No 1 Medical College in the country", said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on the occasion.

