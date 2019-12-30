AIKSCC comprising 250 farmers' oraganisations to observe 'Grameen Bharat Bandh' on Jan 8

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) which comprises about 250 farmers' organisations will observe 'Grameen Bharat Bandh', on January 8.

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, the AIKSCC announced for 'Grameen Bharat Bandh' on January 8. The bandh is called as a measure of protest against farmers' distress and the policies of the government towards rural areas.



"The outflow of all kinds of essential commodities will be altogether stopped to the cities and in urban areas," the AIKSCC said.

In the same way, nothing will be allowed to reach villages from cities on that day. To make this event, a success and more effective all means of transports will be made standstill, the AIKSCC added. (ANI)

