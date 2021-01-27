AIKSCC convener V.M. Singh quits farmers' protest

Condemning Tuesday's violence in Delhi, Singh said "I am quitting the agitation as its format is not accepted".

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) convener V.M. Singh on Wednesday announced to quit the ongoing farmers' protest - the first leader to distance himself from the agitation as it entered the 63rd day.

In a veiled attack, Singh accused anti-social elements and other farmer leaders of "derailing" the agitation and abandoning the main issue that was the basis for the entire agitation.

"We deviated from the issue yesterday. Our issue was to get the government's assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and repeal of three farm laws (enacted by the government in September last year during Monsoon Session of Parliament)," Singh said.

"However, yesterday's issue was to unfurl flag on Red Fort."

The farmer leader, who has been booked by the Delhi Police along with many other farmer leaders and many more following the violent tractor rally in the capital on Republic Day, said he "did not come here to defame Republic Day".

Singh also accused other farmer leaders for sticking to the single demand of repealing the three farm laws, saying "discussion on these laws can be done but the major issue is to get the government's guarantee on MSP purchase".

Singh said, "The government is calling only those farmer leaders who are not ready to compromise. Farmers' need is government's guarantee on MSP purchase."

While declaring to quit the agitation, he said, "I will not pressure other party members to leave the agitation."

On December 12 last year, Singh was isolated by working group members of the AIKSCC for his statement that farmers simply want an assurance on MSP and a guarantee of produce purchase.

He had then said that "farmers would benefit from the MSP Guarantee Bill". His statement was condemned by the AIKSCC who said that his claim was not authorised by the organisation.

