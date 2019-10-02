AIMIM announces seventh candidate list for ensuing Maha polls

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday announced the seventh list of three candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21.

According to an official release, Ayesha Mohammed Qazi will contest on the party ticket from Miraj, Syed Taher Hussain Moinuddin will contest from Ahmedpur, and Zahid Ibrahim Shaikh will contest from Hadapsar constituency.



The list was finalized "with the approval of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi", it said.

Earlier today, Owaisi had announced that Amit Kumar Sanjay Ajnalkar will be the party candidate from Solapur (South) constituency in the ensuing Maharashtra polls.

The party had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates.

Party's Maharashtra unit chief Imtiaz Jaleel had last week said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to 'change the atmosphere in the country'.

The Election Commission has scheduled the single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)