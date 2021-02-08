AIMIM chief Owaisi greatest beneficiary of the word Hindutva, says Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhas said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was the greatest beneficiary of the word "Hindutva" and was cheating Muslim minorities by raking up religious differences.



"The MIM leader always uses Hindutva as a 'trump card' to gain votes of the Muslim population," Subhas said, calling Owaisi as a "traitor" for the minority sections.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a rally in Gujarat in connection with the civic body elections in six cities in the state said he would counter Hindutva with the Indian Constitution.

Subhash said, "Owaisi would counter Hindutva for fulfilling his political goals as the Indian Constitution has given equal rights to all religions irrespective of their caste and creed. The Congress party has exploited minorities in the name of pseudo-secularism, while AIMIM party was using Muslim minorities as their vote bank. Owaisi was trying to confront the Constitution using Hindutva and there was no nationalism other than Indian nationalism. He should know that the BJP was striving to safeguard Indian nationalism.

The BJP leader said, "It was unfortunate that the Hyderabad MP was trying to divide people of the country in the name of religion just for winning the polls whether it was the local body or state elections. The Muslim minorities have understood the conspiracies hatched by the AIMIM party during the elections and people would soon reject the party." (ANI)

