AIMIM chief Owaisi takes a dig at UP CM, calls him 'greatest scientist in India'

Addressing a virtual 'Jalsa' after the last Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan, Owaisi said, "If at all there is a greatest scientist in India then it is Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If not Nobel Prize then must at least be given the Un-Nobel Prize."Owaisi took another jibe at the UP Chief Minister and said that there is an easier way to convert Nitrogen into Oxygen, and said, "I would ask Yogi Adityanath to change the name of Nitrogen to Oxygen."AIMIM Cheif reacted to reports of the UP government putting up helpdesks for the protection of cows that will allegedly have thermal scanner and Oximeter, and said, "This is happening when people are suffering due to the lack of Oxygen. And if at all any hospital management in Uttar Pradesh is putting up signboards about the non-availability of Oxygen, then cases are being lodged against them."He said that this act itself shows that the Government of Uttar Pradesh doesn't bother about the life of people but is "more worried about cows".Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decision of the Ministry of Science and Technology to sanction a study on "how 'Gayatri Mantra' can show a positive impact on Covid patients", Owaisi said, "when people are dying in the country due to lack of Oxygen, the Central government has spent Rs.3 lakhs just to conduct a study on how can 'Gayatri Mantra' create a positive impact in Covid 19 patients.""As per the article 51 that states about scientific temperament, I question where is the scientific temperament in this act," he asked and added that he also practises religion and is a "proud Muslim" but would never make such "irrational decisions" and would adhere to what science says.Owaisi was speaking at a "Jalsa" called 'Jummat Ul Vida', that is held every year at Mecca Masjid here after the last Friday namaz of the Ramadan festival. Due to the ongoing pandemic and adhering to the protocols of Covid 19, this year the Jalsa was held via video conferencing.UP CMO on May 1 said Adityanath had directed the officials to find ways of converting Nitrogen into Oxygen with the help of scientists of IIT Kanpur and other engineering institutes. (ANI)