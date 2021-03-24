AIMIM stands by Dhinakaran, says Owaisi

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that his party strongly stands by TTV Dhinakaran.



"This grand alliance led by TTV Dhinakaran will emerge as a third political alternative because there is a political space, a vacuum, and people of Tamil Nadu no longer want state politics to revolve around two political formations," Owaisi said in Vellore.

"I am sure that with hard work of all alliance partners, we'll be able to occupy that vacant political space and I have confidence in the astuteness of TTV Dhinakaran. Our party strongly stands by him," he said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday filed his nomination from Kovilpatti assembly constituency for upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, days after leaving the AIADMK-led alliance over a seat-sharing dispute, actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's DMDK on Sunday sealed a partnership with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK for Tamil Nadu polls.

Under the new alliance, DMDK will contest from 60 seats of the state's 234 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Vijayakanth's party on March 9 quit the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance citing non-allocation of expected seats or constituencies as the reason for leaving the alliance.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

