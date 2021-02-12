AIMIM to set up students' wing, contest varsity polls in UP

To begin with, its leaders have announced that the students' wing will contest the Allahabad University Students' Union elections this time.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 12 (IANS) The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) has decided to set up a students' wing and enter student politics in Uttar Pradesh.

The AIMIM, after tasting success in Bihar, is aiming to increase its presence and influence among youths.

AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali has appointed Mohammad Amir, an M.A. first year student of the Allahabad University (AU), as the head of the students' wing and has entrusted him the responsibility of constituting his team and launching a membership drive.

Talking to reporters, Mohd Amir said, "We will contest students' union polls and will field our candidates on all posts in AU and constituent colleges. We are approaching students of all castes and communities for support and are assuring them all assistance in studies and other difficulties."

The AIMIM has already launched a door-to-door campaign in Prayagraj for membership. The party leaders said people have joined AIMIM in large numbers recently and have vowed to support the party in the Panchayat, municipal and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Zeeshan Rehmani, an AIMIM leader, said, "This is the first students' wing of AIMIM in the state which will actively participate in students' union politics and will contest elections. We have full support of the party high command in Hyderabad."

He further said, "We have 100 members, all students of AU want to challenge the monopoly of students' wings of other parties."

