AIMIM's Twitter handle hacked, restored

The hackers also made few tweets about cryptocurrency using the handle. "I am very excited about the prospect of using cryptocurrency, not just as a money equivalent, but using it as a way to earn something as a result of doing some type of work. Love Crypto," reads a tweet.

The hackers changed the profile of @aimim_national as 'Elon Musk', the chief of Tesla.

Hyderabad, July 18 (IANS) The Twitter account of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday.

An AIMIM spokesman said in the evening that the Twitter handle has now been restored.

This is the second time this month that hackers have targetted the Twitter handle of the party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

In another development, the Twitter handle of AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh state President Shaukat Ali was temporarily restricted on Sunday.

The reason provided on the timeline for the move was that there was "unusual activity" witnessed from the account.

AIMIM has announced its decision to contest ensuing elections to Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Owaisi has been touring Uttar Pradesh to address public meetings.

--IANS

ms/vd