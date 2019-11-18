AIMPLB trying to create confusion, tension in country over Ayodhya verdict, says Yaser Jilani

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is confused and they are trying to create tension in the country by filing the review petition on the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, said the National spokesperson of Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM), Yaser Jilani.

"The Muslim Personal Law Board's people are trying to create confusion and intoxication in the country. They are trying to incite the Muslim brethren, who have displayed their peacefulness and brotherhood after the verdict. The Muslims have rejected them, when they are themselves stating that their petition will be rejected then why file it at all?" Jilani told ANI here."I want to request the Indian agencies to keep an eye on them. They are trying to create drama through the review petition," he said.Iqbal Ansari, one of the petitioners in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, on Sunday distanced himself from the decision of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to seek review of the Supreme Court order in the matter."We respect the apex court's ruling. We are Muslims of India and respect the law of the land. We would not go further on this issue," Ansari told ANI here. "Since there are so many litigants in the case, I cannot take guarantee of everyone."On November 9, a five-judge bench ordered the construction of Ram Temple while directing the government to give five acres of land to build a mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.Earlier today, AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani announced the decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit."We will file the review petition in the Supreme Court and we will not also accept the 5 acres of land to be given to us on the direction of the apex court, as it is against Sharia," Jilani told media persons in Lucknow.Attacking AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his demand for a mosque to be constructed on the land, he said, "I want to ask to Asaduddin Owaisi, why and for whom do you want a mosque. Which community of Muslims is standing with you? Are the Deobandi, Barelvi, Sufism or Salafism. I request to Asaduddin Owaisi to stop spreading hate." (ANI)