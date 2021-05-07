AINRC chief N Rangasamy takes oath as Chief Minister of Puducherry

Puducherry: All India NR Congress (AINRC) President N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.



The 71-year-old veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to victory in the recent assembly polls, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function held at Raj Nivas.

Due to covid restrictions, only the elected MLAs, senior party functionaries, and other government officials were present on the occasion.

In the assembly polls which were held on April 6, the AINRC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance emerged victorious.

AINRC secured 10 seats with 25.8 per cent of the total vote share and the BJP won six seats, which are about 13 per cent of the vote share. The AIADMK drew no seats, however, garnered 4.14 percent of the total votes cast.

The election was mainly fought between NDA and Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance.

The total strength of the assembly is 30 and 16 is the majority mark for the formation of a ministry.