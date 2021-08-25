  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry

AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 25th, 2021, 15:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
P Rajavelu filing his nomination (Photo/ANI)

Puducherry [India], August 25 (ANI): All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader P Rajavelu on Wednesday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly.

Rajavelu submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary KP Munusamy. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present on the occasion.
The AINRC leader is a Member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from the constituency of Nettapakkam.
Meanwhile, Puducherry Cabinet held a meeting in the premises of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the presentation of the budget on Thursday. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features