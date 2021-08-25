AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], August 25 (ANI): All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader P Rajavelu on Wednesday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly.



Rajavelu submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary KP Munusamy. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present on the occasion.

The AINRC leader is a Member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from the constituency of Nettapakkam.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Cabinet held a meeting in the premises of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the presentation of the budget on Thursday. (ANI)

