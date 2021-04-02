AINRC will be dumped by BJP if NDA comes to power: Narayanasamy

In a video message, Narayanasamy said the AINRC leader N. Rangasamy should be wary of the BJP as all his expectations that the BJP-led government at the Centre would bring developmental schemes to Puducherry would remain unfulfilled.

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said the AINRC, heading the NDA in Puducherry, would be dumped by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally, once the Assembly polls on April 6 are over.

He said that the BJP is not interested in the development of Puducherry and said that it did not help in the development of the Union Territory when AINRC was in power from 2014 to 2016 when Narendra Modi was in power in New Delhi.

In his video message, Narayanasamy also said that the people of the state of Puducherry will teach a befitting lesson to the NDA and cautioned Rangaswamy to be wary of the BJP.

Narayanasamy also reminded him that BJP leader and Union Home Minister during his roadshow in Puducherry on Thursday did neither promise any development for the UT, nor promise statehood for Puducherry.

Narayanasamy criticised the Income Tax raids conducted on the premises of DMK leader M.K. Stalin's daughter's premises and said that the union government is conducting raids to settle scores against political opponents.

The former Chief Minister also said that if the NDA comes to power in Puducherry, there would be religious unrest throughout the state and called upon the people to shun the BJP-led front.

He appealed to the voters to cast their vote in favour of the Congress and DMK front.

