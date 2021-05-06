Air ambulance makes emergency belly landing in Mumbai after malfunction, all passengers safe

A Jet Serve Aviation C-90 aircraft VT-JIL was operating an ambulance flight from Nagpur with a patient on board. While departing, a wheel separated and fell on the ground. The aircraft landed in Mumbai and the crew confirmed they did a belly landing at 9:09 pm, as per a offcial statement.The flight was carrying two crew members, one patient, one relative and one doctor."The airport's emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers," the statement said.As a precautionary method, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also foamed RWY 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA remain on schedule.Later, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri appreciate the efforts of the crew on the ground for handling the situation."This video captures the crucial moments after belly landing of the ambulance flight on foam carpet in Mumbai after it lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. All onboard are safe. Kudos to the crew and ground professionals." (ANI)