Air Chief Bhadauria meets top leaders in Oman

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Chief of Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria called on Oman's Minister of Royal Affairs HE Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani during his visit to the country in order to discuss areas of mutual co-operation, Defence Ministry sources said here on Friday.

Bhadauria also called on Oman's Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, HE Sayyid Badar Bin Saud Al-Busaidi, on Thursday. Bhadauria is on an official visit to the Arabian nation on the occasion of a joint air exercise that is underway between the IAF and the Royal Air Force of Oman.

"Both meetings were highly fruitful and constructive. The Chief of the Air Staff also visited the IAF contingent participating in Ex Eastern Bridge-V along with the Commander of Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO). The Chief is set to return to India on Friday," said an IAF official. As per the officials, Bhadauria had a very productive interaction with the Commander of RAFO, Air Vice Marshal Matar Bin Ali Al Obaidani, during his visit. They discussed the ongoing Ex Eastern Bridge-V and all other areas of mutual cooperation between the two air forces. A Muscat-based English daily newspaper reported that Bhadauria discussed about enhancing frameworks of mutual co-operation during his meeting with the Minister of Royal Affairs. "The Indian official stressed his country's keenness on enhancing frameworks of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Republic of India," reported the newspaper. Bhadauria also visited the RAFO air base in Masirah to witness the joint air exercise. akd/dpb