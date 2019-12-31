Air Chief formally inducts FIS Dornier aircraft into No 41 squadron

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Air Chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday formally inducted the Flight Information system (FIS) Dornier aircraft into No 41 Squadron at a ceremony at Air Force Station Palam.

"The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria formally inducted the Flight Information system (FIS) Dornier aircraft into No 41 Sqn, the 'Otters', at a ceremony at Air Force Station Palam today," an official statement read.Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF)tweeting a picture, said, "#CAS ACM RKS Bhadauria with #No41Sqn, the 'Otters' at the induction ceremony of the Airfield Calibration #Dornier aircraft.""The #HAL produced Dorniers are fitted with state of the art Flight Inspection System (FIS) and Ground Maintenance Support System (GMSS) calibration systems. Acquisition of the two modified Dorniers allows in-house calibration of Nav Aids at #IAF airfields under the MAFI project," IAF said in another tweet.The modified Dornier 228 aircraft have been acquired to undertake in-house calibration of Navigational aids available after implementation of Modernised Airfield Infrastructure (MAFI) at IAF bases. While the first aircraft was delivered in November 19, the second is expected to be delivered in early 2020. (ANI)