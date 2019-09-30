Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria takes charge as IAF chief

Bhaduaria took over from his predecessor Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa who retired after serving in the IAF for over four decades.

"Birender Singh Dhanoa retired with the traditional wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial here. R.K.S. Bhaduaria has taken charge as the new IAF chief today," said a IAF spokesperson.

Air Chief Marshal Bhaduaria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1980. Apart from his proficiency in various aircraft of the IAF, Bhadauria is also an Experimental Test Pilot, a Cat 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor and a Pilot Attack Instructor.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy where he won the coveted 'Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit, he was commissioned into the IAF's fighter stream in June 1980. Dhanoa was instrumental in planning and executing a successful strike against the terrorist camp near Balakote, which is located across the Line of Control, in Pakistan in February. He had been commissioned in June 1978 as a fighter pilot.