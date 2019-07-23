Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa pays tribute at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid tribute at National War Memorial here on Tuesday.

Alka Ahuja, wife of Late Squadron leader Ajay Ahuja who lost his life in action during operation Safed Sagar (Kargil 1999) also paid tribute at the Memorial.



Apart from them, Ashrad Bibi, wife of Late Subedar Mohd Shafi also paid tribute at the National War Memorial.

The war memorial, located next to India Gate in the heart of the national capital, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 this year. The memorial is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence. (ANI)

