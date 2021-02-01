Air connectivity to small cities to boost tourism industry: Minister



Patel has been working towards getting global recognition to the tourist destinations in the country. His focus is specially on Leh-Ladakh and Kargil. He is the first minister of the Modi cabinet who has spent a night at Kargil.

In an exclusive interview to IANS on Monday, he said, "For the first time in the budget, an allocation has been made for the iconic site scheme. Two important schemes of the Ministry of Tourism - 'Prasad' and 'Swadesh Darshan' - have also been continued. This will boost the tourism sector which was adversely affected due to Covid. The budget shows that the Modi government is focussed towards the tourism sector."