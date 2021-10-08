Air Force museum inaugurated in Kerala's Akkulam

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 9 (ANI): Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Friday inaugurated the state's first Air Force Museum which has a flight simulator.



This event was held in the presence of Kadakampalli Surendran MLA and Air Marshal J Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command to mark the anniversary of the air force.

The idea of building a museum was conceptualized at Southern Air Command in 2018 and in early 2019, it reached a stage where a 'go ahead' signal was given.

The concept was taken up with the Department of Tourism.

The work on the museum commenced in October 2019 and the project was completed in record time considering the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum was inaugurated on the 89th Anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

Officials said that the museum will not only add to the tourism attraction of Akkulam but also motivate the youth of the state to join the Indian Air Force.

The museum has been built in the shape of an aircraft. A flight simulator is also installed in the museum which will give a realistic piloting experience to common citizens. (ANI)