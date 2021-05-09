Air Force operates air support management cell for seamless distribution of foreign COVID aid

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Ministry of Defence on Sunday said the Indian Air Force is operating a round the clock Covid Air Support Management Cell (CASMC) at Palam Air Base since April 27 to establish a seamless flow of information and reduce time delays in distribution of relief aid coming from foreign countries.



As per an official release, the primary task of the cell is to efficiently coordinate the distribution of all the relief aid coming from foreign countries.

"The cell is operational round the clock. Resources have been coordinated to cater for surge operations which include manpower, ground handling and loading eqpt and vehicles like flat top trailers and fork lifters," it said.

Ministry said one C-130 and two AN-32 transport aircraft are operating at Palam from April 28 to airlift load on short notice across the country, and a mock drill for such an emergency airlift was also carried out on April 29 to streamline coordination amongst various stakeholders.

"Communication links with all important stakeholders like Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Secretory COVID, Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL) and the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) have been established for seamless flow of information and to reduce time delays. A meeting with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India SATS and Air Force Movement Liaison Unit was held to streamline custom and warehousing related issues," it added.

As India saw a surge in COVID-19 cases, demand for medical oxygen and beds for the patients increased in many parts of the country.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.


