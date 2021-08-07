Air Force roped in for relief ops in flood affected Rajasthan

Several people were trapped inside their houses in Kota -- known for being a major coaching hub of India for competitive examination preparations -- due to the deluge. Indian Air Force will be carrying out relief operation in Kota to save trapped lives.

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The government has roped in Indian Air Force to carry out relief and rescue operations in flood affected areas of Rajasthan. Torrential rains in Rajasthan have flooded several districts, including Kota.

A senior government officer stated that the local administration had requested for Indian Air Force to undertake coordinated flood relief and rescue operations to save precious lives. On receipt of the requisition from civil administration, Indian Air Force swiftly mobilised its assets.

In the meantime, five choppers -- Advanced Light Helicopter and mi 17 helicopters -- are carrying out rescue operations in Madhya Pradesh from August 2 onwards.

Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh has flooded Gwalior - Chambal region affecting many villages in Gwalior, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Ashok Nagar, and Bhind.

The flooding in many prominent rivers in the area submerged swathes of area and washed away critical road links and bridges connecting these areas.

The focus of the Indian Air Force currently is to rescue people trapped in Guna and Ashok Nagar areas as situation on the ground is worse. The situation in Shivpuri has improved a bit.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the state has not seen such devastation in the last 70 years that the rain-ravaged Gwalior-Chambal region is facing.

Further, the Indian Army has also been mobilised to carry out relief and rescue operations in flood affected regions in Madhya Pradesh.

Four Army columns consisting of about 80 personnel and specialized equipment for flood relief operations were mobilized on August 3, 2021 from Army Formations of Sudarshan Chakra Corps stationed at Gwalior, Jhansi and Sagar and reached the affected areas of Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia and Bhitarwar in Gwalior.

Besides the Army, the SDRF, the NDRF and the district administrations were helping in rescue efforts.

