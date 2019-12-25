Air India: After pilots, engineers resigning from national carrier

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A day after pilots of Air India (AI) wrote a letter to the Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri over unpaid salaries, the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) are resigning from the national carrier over the prevailing uncertainty on the future of airline as Air India management order stated.

An AI order copy accessed by ANI, states, "It has been observed that an Air India Engineering Service Limited (AIESL) Aircraft Maintainance Engineers (AMEs) (permanent as well as recruited through walk-in interview process) are resigning from the organisation after receiving aircraft training without completing their stipulated bond period. All such AMEs would be required to refund the cost of training, hotel expenses, TA/DA, salary for the training period and the opportunity cost of training to AIESL. If any individual fails to return the above cost the same would be recovered from his/ her final settlement."



The AI order was issued by Executive Director, (Engineering) AI.

However, Air India has not clarified the numbers of engineers who have resigned so far.

An engineer working with the national carrier, requesting anonymity said, "We have called a meeting of engineers where we will discuss the next course of action."

Earlier, ANI reported that as per AI Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), "65 pilots of Air India have tendered their resignation as of now and are serving the six months notice period which is due for completion very soon. Most of these pilots are experienced CAT 3 B qualified co-pilots and they are potential commanders." (ANI)

