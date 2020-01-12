Air India cancels 4 flights due to water-logging at Dubai airport

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Air India on Saturday cancelled four Dubai-bound flights following water-logging at the destined airport after heavy rain, according to a carrier spokesperson.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said that AI 905 Chennai-Dubai flight landed in Dubai but took nearly five hours to reach the parking bay.

"AI 937 Calicut-Dubai was not even able to land so it was diverted to Al-Makhtoum (UAE) airport and now it is AOG (aircraft on ground) there," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.



Among the flights that stand cancelled are, AI 995/996 - Delhi-Dubai-Delhi, AI 983/984 - BOM-Dubai-BOM, AI 951/952 - Hyderabad-BOM-Hyderabad and AI 905/906 - Chennai-Dubai-Chennai. (ANI)

