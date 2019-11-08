Air India flight makes emergency landing in Raipur due to tail fire

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar on Friday said that its AI 670 flight from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai 'declared an emergency landing' at Raipur airport due to tail fire.

Kumar said, "AI 670 (Bhubaneshwar - Mumbai ) flight declared emergency landing at Raipur due to tail fire. There was only tail fire and no fire warning in the cockpit. However, when the cabin crew reported fire on the engine, the captain discharged the fire extinguisher bottle."



"Tail fire could be due to damage in engine blades or incomplete combustion in the engine," he said.

The passengers were evacuated safely.

The flight had got airborne at 5:06 pm from Bhubaneshwar while it landed at Raipur around 5:57 pm, further investigation is going on, he added. (ANI)

