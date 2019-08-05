Air India flight with 5 MPs onboard diverted to Amritsar due to traffic congestion

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): An Air India Kolkata-Delhi flight, with a number of passengers including five parliamentarians coming to attend today's session of parliament, was diverted to Amritsar due to traffic congestion and low fuel.

The Air India flight (AI-021), plying between Kolkata and Delhi had to land in Amritsar on the advice of Air Traffic Control (ATC) due to traffic and low holding.



The diverted flight had five Members of Parliament from Bengal (three Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs) on-board, who all were coming to attend Parliament today. (ANI)

