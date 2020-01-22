Air India forms committee for its employees before divestment

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): National carrier Air India on Monday formed a committee to look after the employee's matter. Moreover, the government has decided to divest the airline.

"The government has decided to divest Air India, but before divestment, the airline has formed a committee including finance and personal officers headed by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) who will work for the betterment of the employees," said an Air India official.



On Monday, unions of Air India met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, where Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani, Ministery of Civil Aviation (MoCA) secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola were present in the meeting and decided that AI should form a committee who take care of AI employees related issues before divestment of AI.

Earlier, Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Parliament that "Air India will have to be closed down if not privatised."

Air India Committee will be looking after the employees' related issues, i.e the pending dues and VRS with other issues will be addressed. (ANI)

