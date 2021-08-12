Air India woman pilot to represent country for generation equality at UN

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): A woman pilot of Air India, which advocates for generation equality in the United Nations, has been chosen as the spokesperson for generation equality.



On International Youth Day, the UN has also featured India and Air India to spread awareness among the youth.

"I am so humbled and privileged. I have represented our country as the flag carrier of Air India which is so close to my heart, on a platform like UN women. I'm so honoured to carry the national flag all across the world, with so much pride and humility," Captain Zoya Agarwal told ANI on Thursday

In addition, Captain Zoya thanked the government and national carrier Air India for her achievements.

"I am really grateful to our government to get this opportunity to serve the nation in this uniform with pride and to my airline which allowed me to reach here to be able to represent India on the global platform of UN women. I am a spokesperson for generation equality and international youth day. I am standing next to a stellar woman like Greta Thunberg who always inspired me with her global initiatives towards our beautiful mother nature. Truly humbled and honoured," said Captain Zoya.

Captain Zoya started dreaming of touching the stars at the age of 8 and now she is the Commander of Air India and is flying Boeing 777 aircraft all over the world.

"I come from a place where I was not even allowed to have such dreams and I relied on my inner voice which guided me throughout and motivated me that nothing is impossible and kept on telling me 'change the way you read the word, I am possible.' Every woman should dream and believe in themselves to accomplish them, irrespective of their difficulties. Work hard, stay focussed and dedicated, give your 100 per cent, but never give up," said Zoya.

Captain Zoya Aggarwal is a commercial pilot and commander with Air India. She along with team Air India created history in aviation in January this year by operating the longest non-stop commercial flight by any airline to India. Now, Air India Captain Zoya Agarwal is commanding the San Francisco to Bengaluru flight. (ANI)