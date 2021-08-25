Air Intelligence Unit seizes 3,352 grams of gold from 3 passengers at Kozhikode airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs has seized 3,352 grams of the gold compound in three different instances from three passengers on Wednesday.



Of the three, two arrived in SpiceJet flight SG 141 from Dubai, while one came in Air Arabia flight G9 454 from Sharjah.

It also seized 1,600 sticks of cigarettes and commercial items like face cream, readymade dress etc from the passenger who came from Dubai.

As many as 1,595 grams of the gold compound was concealed inside the socks of the passenger who came from Sharjah, while 1,573 grams of gold was recovered from one of the passengers who came from Dubai. As many as 162 grams of gold was recovered from the bottom of check-in-baggage from another passenger who came from Dubai. (ANI)

