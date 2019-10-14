Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola assumes charge of IAF Training Command

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola on Monday assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Bengaluru, on Monday.

"After assuming charge, the Air Marshal inspected the Guard of Honour and laid a wreath at the Training Command War Memorial," read an official release.



An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Butola was commissioned in the helicopter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1982.

In his distinguished career spanning more than three decades, Butola has held numerous positions including Commanding Officer of a frontline Helicopter Unit in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was also the Commandant of the prestigious Air Force Academy at Dundigal, Hyderabad.

In May this year, Air Marshal Butola had attended the handover ceremony on behalf of the Indian Air Force and accepted the first Apache guardian attack helicopter. (ANI)

