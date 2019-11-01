Air Marshal Amit Dev takes over as Air Officer-in-charge Personnel at Air Headquarters

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as Air Officer-in-charge Personnel at Air Headquarters here on Friday.

"Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as Air Officer-in-charge Personnel, Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan, today. Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of IAF on Dec 29, 1982 as a fighter pilot. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy," IAF said in a tweet.



In a career spanning nearly 37 years, the Air Officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft. He has flying experience of more than 2500 hours, including operational flying on Mig 21 and Mig 27 fighter aircraft. (ANI)

