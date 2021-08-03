Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha takes over as Air Officer in Charge Personnel

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha on August 1 took over as the Air Officer in Charge Personnel at Air headquarters.



Commissioned in 1984, Jha has flown over 2,900 hours in different fighter aircraft. He was the Joint Secretary Air in the Department of Military Affairs, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

During his career, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments, including Commanding Officer of a front-line fighter squadron and commanded a premier fighter base.

As per the release, as an Air Vice Marshal, Jha was the Air Officer Commanding Advance Headquarters, Commandant of College of Air Warfare, Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff at Head Quarter IDS and Joint Secretary (Air) at the newly established Department of Military Affairs under Ministry of Defence.

As an Air Marshal prior to taking over the present appointment, he was Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ. The Air Marshal is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington, the release mentioned while highlighting the achievements of his career.

Jha was also awarded the Mention-in-Despatches in 1999 for Kargil Ops and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2021. (ANI)

