Air Marshal TD Joseph honoured with 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): Air Marshal TD Joseph, who is a Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at Headquarters Training Command of Indian Air Force in Karnataka's Bengaluru has been bestowed 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM)' on the occasion of Republic Day 2021 for his meritorious service.



Joseph was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot in December 1982, informed an official release on Wednesday.

"The Air Marshal was the winner of the Nawanagar Sword of Honour and President's Plaque for standing first in Order of Merit in his batch of pilots. He has flown over 3800 hours on various fighter and trainer aircraft. He is a Category "A" Qualified Flying Instructor with over 1500 hours of instructional experience and was an Air Force Examiner. He has commanded a Fighter Squadron in the Eastern Sector, the Flying Instructors' School at Chennai, and a major Air Base in the Western Sector," the statement read.

For his distinguished service to the nation, Joseph was bestowed the Presidential awards of Vayu Sena Medal in 2003 and Vishisht Seva Medal in 2010.

"He has published several articles on airpower and national security matters and is the author of a book 'Winning India's Next War - Role of Airspace Power'," the statement added. (ANI)

