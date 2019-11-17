Air pollution, economic slowdown among other issues discussed in all-party meeting: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Delhi (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that various issues like air pollution and economic slowdown were discussed at an all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, a day before the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Ghulam Nabi Azad participated in this meeting besides several other leaders from different parties.Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "In today's meeting, I have raised the issue of pollution in different parts of the country and we demand that this issue needs to discuss in Parliament and need to resolve this issue.""During the meeting economic slowdown, condition of farmers, Citizenship Amendment Bill, and Women Reservation bill were raised by political parties and we also requested to government that if they are bringing any bill then it should kindly inform political parties two days earlier so that MPs can prepare for the upcoming bills in parliament," Singh further added.TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay raised the issues of price rise and unemployment.Bandyopadhyay said, "In the all-party meeting on the behalf of Trinamool Congress, we have categorically raised the issue of price rise, unemployment, problems of the farmers, economic issues of the country."Trinamool Congress very firmly raised its opinion that those undisputed bills which concern both the opposition and ruling parties need to be taken for discussion at the earliest," he added. (ANI)