Air pollution menace: Principal Secretary to PM holds meeting with officials of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In the backdrop of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi through video-conferencing on Sunday.

The meeting was held to tackle the menace of air pollution.

About 300 teams are in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution, necessary machinery for this work has been distributed in the states.The Chief Secretaries of these States have been asked to monitor the situation in various districts of their respective states on a 24x7 basis. Also, the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation on a daily basis.Principal Secretary to PM had earlier reviewed the situation on October 24. A series of meetings have taken place for the necessary preparation, including one meeting by the Cabinet Secretary on this subject (air pollution), on October 4.Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Central government to take immediate steps to provide relief from the pollution and assured full support in all its initiatives.The National capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from past few weeks. The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the dipping air quality.Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal, who has been lately slamming neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana over the rise in pollution in Delhi said, "Pollution has reached unbearable levels across North India. Delhi government has taken many steps. Delhiites have made many sacrifices. Delhi suffering for no fault of theirs." (ANI)