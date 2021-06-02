Air quality in Delhi to be moderate for next 3 days

New June 2 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday that the air quality in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category for the next three days from June 2 to June 4.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the predominant pollutant will be PM10. The strong surface winds are favourable for raising dust locally and for transporting of dust from nearby region.