Air quality remains 'poor' on Diwali in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The air quality in New Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali as the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 reached 266 and 234, respectively, in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

The national capital witnessed the appearance of smog in the skies.Earlier today, the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were at 256 and 248, respectively in the Delhi University area, while the AQI at Mathura road was 237.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.On Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) predicted the air quality will get even worse in coming days and the AQI is expected to be around 324 due to Diwali.In the wake of the increased pollution, Delhi residents have complained of a spike in respiratory problems and allergies.Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana makes the situation in Delhi worse. According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15. (ANI)