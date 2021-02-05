Air show proof of India's strength in aerospace: President

"Aero India 2021 is a proof of the country's growing strength in aerospace and defence sectors. India is not only a market, but also a land of opportunities for the whole world," said Kovind at the valedictory of the 3-day air show here.

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the biennial air show in Bengaluru was a proof of India's growing strength in aerospace and defence sectors at a global level.

Addressing the gathering at the Yelahanka base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the city's outskirts, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces said the air show had exhibited global confidence in India's capabilities.

The President said the reforms initiated over the last six years offer huge opportunities to investors and private firms in the twin sectors.

"A number of policy initiatives have been taken in the defence sector with the twin objectives of self-reliance and export promotion," he pointed out.

Asserting that the government was focused on promoting the ease of doing business to encourage manufacturers to set up their units across the country, Kovind said industrial licensing requirements have been abolished for a number of items.

"The processes for industrial licence and export authorisations have been simplified and made on-line. The government has also set up two defence corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh for defence industries and give impetus to micro, small and medium enterprises," he said.

