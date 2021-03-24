Air ticket cost deducted from salaries, allege Jharkhand migrant workers

"A large number of migrant workers working in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other parts of the country have lodged complaints regarding salary deduction with the state Labour Department's helpline numbers," Jonshon Topno, nodal officer of the Jharkhand Labour department, told mediapersons.

He said, "Such acts by the companies are in violation of the Wages Act of 1936. The migrant workers had returned during the lockdown through different modes. They also returned back to their work via flights provided by the companies. Now the flight ticket costs are being deducted from their salaries, which is an inhuman and irresponsible behaviour."

The state government has written to the Central government to take action against the companies which are deducting air ticket costs from the salaries of the migrant workers.

The official said the migrant workers returned to work as companies provided them air tickets. They had returned to Jharkhand by foot, on bicycles, buses and special trains during the lockdown.

Some of the migrant workers working in difficult terrains were rescued and brought back to Jharkhand by the state government with the help of the people of Jharkhand living in other states.

As per the complaint of the migrant workers, the air ticket cost is being deducted in two to three EMIs from their salaries. At some places, the full ticket cost is deducted from the monthly salary.

As per the state Labour Department data, nearly nine lakh migrant workers had returned to Jharkhand during the lockdown.

