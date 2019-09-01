AirAsia flight aborts take-off as stray dog enters runway at Goa Airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): A Delhi-bound AirAsia flight had to abort take-off after Air Traffic Control spotted a stray dog on the runway at Goa airport on Sunday, the airline said.

The incident occurred at around 8:25 in the morning and the flight was delayed by 40 minutes.

"AirAsia India reports that as a stray dog was spotted on the runway, Goa ATC (Air Traffic Control) cancelled the takeoff clearance of I5-778 scheduled to operate between Goa to New Delhi," said Chief of Safety AirAsia, in an official statement.



The sighting was confirmed by Goa ATC and has since also been reported to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"The same aircraft and crew thereafter operated uneventfully after a delay of 40 minutes," the statement said. (ANI)

