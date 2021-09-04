AirAsia Indonesia extends flight suspension until Sep 30

Jakarta, Sep 4 (IANS) Low-cost airline AirAsia Indonesia announced that its temporary suspension of scheduled flight services has been extended till September 30 due to public mobility restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The temporary suspension of our scheduled flight services has been extended until September 30, 2021, in order to support efforts of the Indonesian government in controlling the COVID-19 situation in the country, which is still volatile," Xinhua news agency quoted the AirAsia Indonesia management as saying on Friday.