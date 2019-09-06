Aircel-Maxis case: Court adjourns hearing indefinitely

District and Sessions Judge O.P. Saini adjourned sine die the matter and directed the agencies to approach the court as and when the investigation in the matter is complete.

The court's order came after the investigation agencies requested it to list the order for October. "We are waiting for the Letter Rogatory (LRs)."

The case relates to the alleged irregularities in grant of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

According to the rules and foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, Chidambaram was only empowered to give approval to the proposals involving foreign investment up to Rs 600 crore.