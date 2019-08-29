Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea against Maran brothers

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned till October 1 the hearing on the petition filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in Aircel-Maxis case.

The hearing was adjourned as CBI sought time to file rejoinder in the matter.



The court, in the next hearing, will hear an appeal filed by both the investigating agencies challenging the trial court's order discharging the Maran brothers and other accused in the case.

The duo is accused by the investigating agencies of helping Malaysian group 'Maxis' acquire 'Aircel' in exchange for a kickback of over Rs 700 crores. (ANI)

