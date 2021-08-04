Airline employee dies in Patna airport accident

The deceased, identified as Prince Raj, was an employee of IndiGo airlines. His colleague, Laune, was also injured in this accident and is currently battling for her life in a private hospital in the Bihar capital.

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) An airline employee was killed and another injured after an electric bus mowed them down at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International airport on Wednesday.

Prince, who was also celebrating his birthday, along with Laune reached the airport for an event on the completion of 15 years of IndiGo's operations.

Eyewitness accounts said that both the victims deboarded from a cab at gate number 1 of the airport and were walking towards the venue, when an electric bus belonging to city bus service suddenly appeared.

The bus was at high speed.

Prince came under the wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot while the woman fell some distance away after the impact.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of rash and negligent driving against the errant driver and arrested him," said an investigation officer of the case deployed at airport police post.

After the mishap, the airline operator cancelled the event.

ajk/in