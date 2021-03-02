'Airlines continue to bring back stranded Indians from Saudi Arabia'

However, flights from India are not ferrying any passengers to Saudi Arabia due to entry restrictions imposed by the Middle Eastern country.

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India's airlines continue to bring back the stranded Indians from Saudi Arabia.

"Our citizens are travelling to & from 27 countries with whom we have air bubble arrangements," Puri tweeted.

"Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, have placed entry restrictions on Indian citizens among others. However, VBM flights continue to bring back Indians from Saudi Arabia."

In another tweet he said airlines will only be able to ferry passengers to Saudi Arabia, once entry restrictions to the Middle Eastern country are removed.

"Our planes are flying empty to Saudi Arabia & are bringing back our citizens stranded there."

"We will be able to carry Saudi Arabia bound passengers once the travel restrictions on Indians are eased by Saudi Arabia."

