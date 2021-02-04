Airlines job fraud racket busted in Delhi

The supervisor of the call centre, who has been identified as Akash Prasad, has been arrested. The role of 16 women call executives is also being scrutinised.

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre found engaged in making fraud calls to allure and trap innocent people on the pretext of providing jobs in airlines and giving bumper gifts in online shopping in the Malviya Nagar area in south Delhi.

During the interrogation from Prasad, it was revealed that initially, Harsh and Vinod, the co-partners, had given advertisements for job through 'Apna App' for sales executives. When he contacted these persons, they offered him the job of supervisor and provided him fraud calls training literature and mobile number data.

He further said that Harsh and Vinod had created two websites for job fraud and online shopping fraud.

They also allegedly trained him to lure the victims and convince them to deposit money in the name of registration for job, interview, appointment letters and for getting bumper gifts in online shopping.

"During preliminary investigation, cheating nine victims of a sum of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh has been confirmed. Further investigation is underway. The accused persons claim to have cheated 70-80 people till now," said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.

--IANS

zaz/arm