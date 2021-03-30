Airport security staff recover chinkara horns from passenger in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Airport security staff recovered Chinkara horns from the possession of a passenger in Indore.



"We received information from Aerodrome police station that a person was possessing a conjoint horn of Chinkara without its documentation. He went to Ujjain for making a documentary and was going to Mumbai," said AK Srivastava, SDO, forest department.

"He was detained at the airport and handed over to the Aerodrome police station. Further probe is underway," Srivastava said. (ANI)

